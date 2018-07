PHOENIX (KFSM) — Beaker is a giant anteater who lives at the Phoenix Zoo. Each afternoon, for about a minutes, or so, he takes a dip in his pool, but when bubbles were added he stayed in for more than 10 minutes, according to zoo officials.

The bubbles used were Johnson & Johnson’s No More Tears, which zoo officials said would not harm him.

This past week daytime temperatures in Phoenix ranged between 106 and 105 degrees, according to Accuweather.com