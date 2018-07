Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — The newest member of the Little Rock Zoo family has a name.

After the Zoo allowed the public to participate in the naming with an online poll, the name given to the baby boy gorilla is Bukavu.

Bukavu is named for an African city located on the south-western edge of Lake Kivu.

The Zoo revealed the name Saturday (July 28) morning at their "Summer Freeze" event.

The baby gorilla was born on Wednesday, June 20.