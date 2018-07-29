× NY Police: 200 Lbs. Of Pot Worth $1M-Plus Found In Pickup Truck

MONTGOMERY, N.Y. (AP) — New York State Police say they’ve seized 204 pounds of high grade marijuana with a street value of more than $1 million after pulling over a vehicle on a Hudson Valley Road.

Troopers say Sunday (July 29) that they pulled over a rented pickup truck Friday (July 27) on Route 28 in the Orange County town of Montgomery, 60 miles north of New York City.

Troopers say a strong odor of marijuana led them to search the vehicle. They found dozens of clear plastic bags filled with pot stuffed into a large wooden box in the bed of the pickup.

Danny A. Aguayo, 35, from Stamford, Connecticut, and Anthony Donofrio, 69, from New Rochelle, New York, were charged with criminal possession of marijuana. Both were being held Sunday in the Orange County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.