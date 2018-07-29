× Signature Goal Reached To Put Recreational Marijuana On November Ballot, Group Says

OKLAHOMA CITY (CBS) -– ‘Green the Vote’ has announced it has reached its goal for signatures to put recreational marijuana on the November ballot.

The group needed to collect 124,000 signatures of registered Oklahoma voters for its petition to add State Question 797 to the ballot. On Sunday (July 29), it said it reached over 132,000.

The proposed state question would allow anyone over the age of 21 to legally possess, use, grow, process and sell marijuana. It would also allow marijuana to be classified as an herbal drug, which would be regulated by the Oklahoma Cannabis Commission.

There are still multiple steps left, however, such as verifying the signatures. Governor Mary Fallin also has to approve the petition by August 27.