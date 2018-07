Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fort Smith (KFSM) -- The St. Boniface Catholic School is getting set for their annual Football Fundraiser.

5NEWS Evening Anchor Daren Bobb sat down with Frank Klein with the St. Boniface Catholic School Endowment Board to talk about what you can win with the fundraiser, how you can sign up and where your money goes.

You can learn more about the Football Fundraiser on the school's website, or you can go buy the church office or the school office and ask for more information.