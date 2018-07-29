× WATCH: Heavy Rain This Morning

A complex slowly moved into NE Oklahoma early this morning. It’ll slowly progress towards our area, providing rain to Northwest Arkansas after 7AM and to parts of the River Valley after 8AM. Primary threats with the storm include isolated strong wind gusts and heavy rain. Showers and storms will linger throughout the morning, but they should start to wind down by midday. Due to the cloud cover and rain, temperatures will be cooler than normal.

Today's highs:

Futurecast 9AM - Heavy rain expected this morning.

There is a Level 1 out of 5 severe threat today. Main risks are locally heavy rain and isolated wind gusts.

Rain chances the rest of the week:

-Sabrina