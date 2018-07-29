× Widespread Rain Moving Into Area

A line of strong storms are headed into our area. There are no severe threats at the moment, as the storm continues to weaken. Be aware of heavy downpours, plenty of lightning, and isolated strong wind gusts. Tap HERE for interactive radar.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS:

Heavy rain and possible strong winds will lead this storm as it reaches NWA. A lot of lightning and thunder is associated with the storm. Rainfall rates are over 2″ /hour. Storms will reach the NWA metro area before 8AM.

River Valley:

Heavy rain associated with the storm should reach parts of the River Valley after 8AM. Strong winds may be in front of the storm. Expect plenty of lightning and thunder.

Rain will continues throughout the morning, and will begin to taper off by early afternoon.

-Sabrina