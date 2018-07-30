Area Running Store Named Best Of The Year By National Magazine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A local running store has been named the top store in the country by a national magazine.

Running Insight named Rush Running in Bentonville the 2018 Store of the Year.

Shoes fill the walls inside the store, but it’s the atmosphere that sets the store apart from the others.

The employees belong to the running community and make other runners feel at home when they step inside.

Owner Mike Rush says winning this award means everything.

“That was always the goal..was to be known as the best," Rush said. "I love it when our customers come in and say hey, they feel we’re the best and they always said they felt we’re the best, but to now actually be the best and validated for that it just means everything.

"It was the whole goal for opening a business,” he said.

Rush Running also has locations in Fayetteville and Bentonville.