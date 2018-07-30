× Asphalt Work Closing Garland Avenue At Night; Utility Work To Close Part Of West Avenue

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Road maintenance will close a portion of Garland Avenue in Fayetteville every night this week starting today (July 30), and part of West Avenue will be closed for utility work.

Contractors will be milling and placing asphalt on Garland Avenue between Maple Street and Wedington Drive, Fayetteville city officials said in a news release. The work will be done at night to reduce the impact on traffic and will be done with alternating northbound and southbound lanes.

The work will take place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night from today until Monday, Aug. 6. Detours will be marked.

Rain could delay the project, the city said.

Oil may be sprayed on the roadway prior to the asphalt being laid, the city said. It can be driven on, but drivers are encouraged to drive slowly to keep the oil from being thrown on vehicles, and to remove the oil from the vehicle using WD-40 and paper towels.

On West Avenue, the city has agreed to allow Sweetser Construction to temporarily close West Avenue between Spring and Meadow streets starting today from 7 a.m.-noon. The closure will continue at the same times each day this week until Friday (Aug. 3).

Sweetser will be working on utilities in that area.

The closures are in addition to a portion of Old Wire Road, which will close this week for several major improvements.