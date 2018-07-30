× Deputies: Hartman Woman Kills Husband In Stabbing

HARTMANN (KFSM) — Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Hartmann woman accused of fatally stabbing her husband on Sunday (July 29).

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Amber Evans in connection with the death of her husband, Craig Evans, who subbed to his injuries before being taken to a hospital.

Deputies responded about 9:12 p.m. Sunday to the stabbing at 192 Line St., where they found Mr. Evans, 50, suffering from stab wounds.

Evans is being held at the Johnson County Detention Cente rwith no bond set. Craig Evans’ body has been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.