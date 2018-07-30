× Fayetteville Woman Dies In Crash In New Mexico

MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM – New Mexico State Police say an Arkansas woman died in a crash on Interstate 40 near Grants, New Mexico.

Authorities identified the victim as Mary Barrett Miller, 63, of Fayetteville.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. Sunday (July 29).

New Mexico State Police said Miller was a passenger in a pickup that struck an overpass support barrier after leaving the road for unknown reasons.

Authorities say the 62-year-old driver is also from Fayetteville, and was airlifted to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

No other information was given about the driver at this time.

Alcohol did not appear to be a contributing factor to the crash and seat belts were properly utilized, according to New Mexico State Police.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.