Kevin Richardson, Colton Jackson Injured Ahead Of Fall Camp

Posted 1:10 pm, July 30, 2018, by

Courtesy: ArkansasRazorbacks.com

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–With fall camp nearing, Arkansas won’t have two of its experienced players for the first half of the season.

Ahead of a media/coaches golf tournament, Chad Morris provided an update on injuries to defensive back Kevin Richardson and offensive lineman Colton Jackson.

Richardson, who applied for and received a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA in the spring, hurt his foot while moving into a new apartment. The Jacksonville, Arkansas native had surgery to put a screw into his foot on Monday and will miss six weeks. Richardson likely returns for the start of SEC play on September 22 against Auburn.

Jackson, a Conway native, had back surgery recently and also will miss around six games. The junior could return on October 13 against Ole Miss at War Memorial Stadium.