× Kevin Richardson, Colton Jackson Injured Ahead Of Fall Camp

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–With fall camp nearing, Arkansas won’t have two of its experienced players for the first half of the season.

Ahead of a media/coaches golf tournament, Chad Morris provided an update on injuries to defensive back Kevin Richardson and offensive lineman Colton Jackson.

Richardson, who applied for and received a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA in the spring, hurt his foot while moving into a new apartment. The Jacksonville, Arkansas native had surgery to put a screw into his foot on Monday and will miss six weeks. Richardson likely returns for the start of SEC play on September 22 against Auburn.

Jackson, a Conway native, had back surgery recently and also will miss around six games. The junior could return on October 13 against Ole Miss at War Memorial Stadium.