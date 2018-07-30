More Women Dying From Childbirth In The U.S. Compared To Other Developed Nations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The United States is the most dangerous developed nation in the world to give birth, that's according to a new study.

The USA Today study said nearly 50,000 women are severely injured during childbirth each year and about 700 women die.

Study authors said half those deaths could've been prevented if correct safety measures had been followed.

The study said between 1990 and 2015, maternal deaths per 100,000 births dropped in most developed nations, but it spiked in the US.

The CDC has yet to comment on the study.