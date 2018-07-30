× Springdale Man Accused Of Raping Teen

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Police have arrested a Springdale man accused of raping a 16-year-old girl several times since December 2017.

Raul Torres-Garcia, 48, was arrested in connection with rape and fourth-degree sexual assault.

The girl told Springdale police Torres-Garcia had been forcing her to have sex with him since December 2017, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl said she told Torres-Garcia “no” during one encounter but was too scared to say anything during subsequent incidents — the most recent of which was earlier this month, according to the affidavit.

Torres-Garcia agreed to speak with investigators but requested an attorney after arriving at the Springdale Police Department, so the interview was terminated.

Torres-Garcia is free on a $100,000 bond. He has a hearing Sept. 4 in Benton County Circuit Court.