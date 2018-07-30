× Top Arkansas Recruit Treylon Burks Commits To Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Most reviews of Chad Morris’s recruiting efforts have been as positive as possible without seeing any of his players on the field. And it took the new head Hog just seven months on the job to make a real splash.

Morris and Arkansas received a verbal commitment from wide receiver Treylon Burks (SR, Warren High School) on Monday. Burks was ranked No. 88 on the ESPN 300, the 12th best receiver in the 2019 class.

Thank you God for the many opportunities you have given me and thank you for the support from my family and friends. I’ve thought long and hard on the commitment process and Now I will be Committing to The University of Arkansas! GO HOGS‼️🐗 @bo_hembree @coachjstepp pic.twitter.com/JjbaRh8Ndh — Treylon Burks (@TreylonBurks) July 30, 2018

Burks is the number one in-state recruit according to Rivals and number two based on 247 Sports.

The versatile senior caught 45 passes for 1,090 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, while rushing 114 times for 936 yards and 27 touchdowns. Burks also threw 20 passes and netted 135 yards.

Burks helped lead Warren to the 2016 state championship with wins over Prairie Grove in the semifinals and Pea Ridge in the finals. The Lumberjacks fell one point short in last fall’s 4A championship to Arkadelphia.

Burks also had offers from Clemson, Oklahoma, Florida State, LSU, Michigan and Ole Miss.