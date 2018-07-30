Tracking Scattered Thunderstorms Monday: 3pm-10pm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's a look at what I'm watching for Monday afternoon/evening. One more storm complex is expected to move across the region with calmer weather returning for the remainder of the week.

This is a look at the current visible satellite, radar, & warning which are in effect.

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will move across our area on Monday afternoon and evening with a chance for locally damaging winds and large hail within the strongest of the storms.

This will be the last round of thunderstorms with this particular rain event which features a return to calmer weather for the remainder of the week. This loop shows the high resolution data with thunderstorms first moving across NW Arkansas and then eventually tracking farther south across the Fort Smith area by late Monday evening.

The best chance for storms to affect NW Arkansas will be around drive-time with additional showers and storms affecting the River Valley later this evening.

-Garrett