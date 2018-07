× WATCH: Scattered Heavy Rain And Cooler Today

Another round of heavy rain is possible early Monday morning, mainly across the River Valley and south. The complex of storms in Oklahoma has taken a more westerly track this morning which will keep the stronger storms and heavier rain across the southern part of the area.

Another complex of storms will be possible this evening and will mean better rain and storm chances across Northwest Arkansas and the rest of the area.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Highs today: