× 21c Hotels, Including One In Bentonville, Being Acquired By AccorHotels

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The 21c Museum Hotels, including the one in downtown Bentonville, will soon become AccorHotels.

AccorHotels announced in a news release that it had signed an agreement to acquire an 85 percent stake in 21c Museum Hotels. The deal includes all 11 properties open and under development in the United States.

AccorHotels has several hotel chains under its umbrella, including Fairmont, Swissôtel and Ibis hotels.

The purchase price for the hotels is $51 million for the 85 percent stake. The other 15 percent will remain with 21c Museum Hotels co-founders Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson. AccorHotels says the co-founders “will remain closely involved in providing creative guidance and support of the unique combination of art, design and hospitality that defines the 21c experience. President and CEO Craig Greenberg would remain in his position with the 21c brand, and the corporate headquarters would remain in Louisville, Kentucky.

“We are delighted to welcome 21c Museum Hotels as part of the AccorHotels family of brands, hence strengthening the Group’s footprint in North America in a very unique and promising niche,” said Kevin Frid, chief operating officer for North and Central America, AccorHotels.

“21c is proud to announce our entry into the AccorHotels family. AccorHotels is one of the world’s leading hotel operators and will be a perfect partner and catalyst for 21c’s continued growth,” Wilson said. “We are extremely excited to see what the future holds.”

21c Museum Hotels will join the AccorHotels’ MGallery collection of boutique hotels, which introduces the brand to the North American market. Other MGallery hotels can be found in Paris, Amsterdam, Bangkok and Sydney.

Besides Bentonville, 21c Museum Hotels can be found in Cincinnati, Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Nashville, and Louisville, Kentucky. Three more are currently in development in Des Moines, Miami and Chicago.