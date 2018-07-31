× Bentonville Man Nabbed By Little Flock Police After 3 Pounds Of Pot Found During Traffic Stop

LITTLE FLOCK (KFSM) — A Bentonville man is behind bars Tuesday after three pounds of marijuana was found in his vehicle, according to the Little Flock Police.

Nicholas Scott Wilcutt, 20, is being held without bond in the Benton County Detention Center with a Sept. 10 court date. Wilcutt is charged with possession with purpose to deliver a controlled substance.

According to a post from the Little Flock Police, Wilcutt was arrested after he was pulled over for a traffic stop on Monday night. During the stop, police found three pounds of marijuana and placed Wilcutt under arrest.