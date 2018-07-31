Candidate Using Campaign Funds For Child Care Expenses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- The Arkansas Ethics Commission has approved for a Bentonville mother running for state legislature to use campaign funds for child care expenses.

Gayatri Agnew, a mother of two tells us how child care can be costly at times, especially with she and her husbands schedules.

In the letter to the Ethics Commission, Agnew said the couple work full time and the children are enrolled in daycare /pre-k from 8a.m.-5p.m.

Only the evening and weekend hours of childcare needs are the subject of the request.

The ruling, which was a 4-0 vote of the commission directly applies only to Agnew.

This comes at a time where many women are running for public office in Arkansas.

"It's exciting to think about the fact that just by daring to do something as crazy as run for public office I could help to affect this kind of change, just by my presence and just by trying to run a campaign that works for me and my family. I'm not trying to do something radical or crazy. I am just trying to do what men have been doing for a long time." said Gayatri Agnew.

Agnew is running against republican Jim Dotson in district 93.