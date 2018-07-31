× Florida Mom Warns Of ‘Dragon’s Breath’ Treat After Son Rushed To Hospital

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WJAX/CBS) – A Florida mom’s Facebook post is going viral after she posted a warning about a trending treat.

Dragon’s Breath is a cereal-like treat that is sold at The Avenues Mall in Jacksonville, Florida.

(Dragon’s Breath is also sold in the NWA Mall in Fayetteville.)

It’s coated in liquid nitrogen, which makes it look like you’re breathing smoke out of your mouth and nose after eating it. Racheal Richard McKenny said her son has very mild asthma and started having trouble breathing shortly after eating the treat.

“Around 20 minutes in, the cough became really consistent. By the time we passed the Palencia subdivision, he was coughing so bad that he was having trouble catching his breath,” she said on Facebook. “We knew he couldn’t breathe, and we knew that we couldn’t get him to the hospital in time.”

McKenny said they quickly pulled into a fire station, where EMTs immediately started Johnny on an albuterol treatment and hooked him up to an IV while preparing him for transport. “The nebulizer was not improving his breathing at all and, by the time they got him loaded into the ambulance, he needed a shot of epinephrine,” she said. “Johnny had a second breathing treatment and steroid on the way to the hospital.”

