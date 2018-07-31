× Former Razorback Logan Forsythe Traded To Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (KFSM)–Just 30 minutes before Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, a former Razorback was part of a four player deal.

According to multiple sources, Logan Forsythe, who reached the World Series with the Dodgers in 2017, was dealt to the Twins along with minor league prospects Luke Raley and Devin Smeltzer in exchange for Brain Dozier.

Forsythe had struggled through the first half of the season, batting .207 with a .270 on base percentage, 18 runs and 13 RBI. The former Hog hasn’t hit worse than .213 in his eight years in the MLB.

On the other hand, Dozier has driven in 52 runs and scored 65 with a .224 batting average.

The Twins are in 2nd place in the AL Central with a 49-56 mark while the Dodgers lead the NL West, posting a 59-48 record.

As a junior at Arkansas, Forsythe hit .351 with 7 home runs and 34 RBI and was picked 46th overall by the Padres in the 2008 MLB Draft.