Fort Smith Police Seek Aggravated Robbery Suspect

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery Wednesday (July 25) at an EZ Mart.

Fort Smith police said the person entered the store at 8401 Arkansas 271 South about 3:30 a.m. armed with a weapon and demanded money.

Investigators believe the man is white, about 5-foot-10 to six feet tall, with a medium build and sandy blond hair.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the police department at 479-709-5100.

Tips can also be called into Crimestoppers at 78-CRIME, which could mean up to a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.