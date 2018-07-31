Man Dies After Gunfight With Arkansas Officers, K-9 Trooper Killed

OSCEOLA, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State Police say a man has died following a gunfight with officers after he shot and killed a police dog.

In statement, police say the man died Tuesday (July 31) morning at a hospital where he was transported after he was shot Monday (July 30) evening near Osceola in eastern Arkansas.

The man had been pursued by Missouri law enforcement, though it was not immediately clear why.

Authorities say the man ran away when he was pulled over by Arkansas officers. According to state police, the man was then pursued by a Mississippi County sheriff’s deputy, two state troopers and a police dog.

State police say the dog “made contact” with the man. Police say the man fatally shot the dog before turning his gun on officers, who opened fire and shot him.