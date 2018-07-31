Meeting Tonight Aims To Create ‘Open Dialogue’ On School Safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A meeting tonight will focus on school safety in Northwest Arkansas.

The Fayetteville Educators Demand Action group will host the event, which starts at 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. The meeting will be a chance for parents and educators to discuss Gov. Asa Hutchinson's new Arkansas School Safety Commission.

That commission is made up of a group of educators, law enforcement officers and mental health professionals selected by the governor to help improve school safety statewide.

The commission drafted a report that includes proposals on school safety audits and mental health services. It also called for every school campus to have some sort of armed security when students and staff are present.

Tonight's meeting is an opportunity to talk about the commission and its proposals. The educators group said they hope to create an open dialogue about the commission and its recommendations.

Justin Eichmann, president of the Fayetteville School Board, will speak at the meeting.

The School Safety Commission's drafted report will continue to be discussed and modified until it presents final recommendations to the governor in November.