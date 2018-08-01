Arkansas Man Charged With Trying To Steal American Eagle Jet

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — Prosecutors say an Arkansas man who’s not a pilot has been charged with trying to steal an American Eagle jet from Texarkana Regional Airport to fly to an out-of-state rap concert.

Miller County jail records show 18-year-old Zemarcuis Devon Scott of Texarkana was being held Wednesday (August 1) on commercial burglary and attempted theft of property charges.

The AP reports Scott was arrested inside the cockpit before dawn on July Fourth. He was charged Monday (July 30), with bond at $25,000.

An affidavit says Scott told Texarkana police, who responded to reports of a man seen jumping an airport fence, that he didn’t think there was much more to flying than pushing buttons and pulling levers.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Scott. Details weren’t immediately available on the concert destination.