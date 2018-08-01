Bella Vista Firefighters Monitoring Underground Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — Firefighters are monitoring an underground fire at the stump dump near Trafalgar Road, but officials say there's no reason for residents to worry.

The Bella Vista Fire Department said Wednesday (Aug. 1) there's currently no safe way to put out the fire, which likely started with a brush pile burn on the property.

"The heat and smoke are escaping through the cracks in the ground," according to the department. "We will continue to monitor what the fire does and hope it burns itself out."

The department said the area is unsafe and asked residents not to go near the fire. Officials add that residents living near Trafalgar Road should expect heavy smoke in the area.

The Bella Vista Property Owners Association closed the stump dump on Trafalgar Road in 2016 after it reached capacity.

Members and contractors are still free to dump stumps, branches and leaves at the Highlands Stump Dump on the west side of town.