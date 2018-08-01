× Driver’s License System Restored In Oklahoma After Storms Damaged Hardware

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFSM) — The system that allows the issuance of driver’s licenses and photo identification cards in Oklahoma was back up and running Wednesday morning, three days after storms damaged hardware and shut it down.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announced in a news release Wednesday that the system was back up and “all agencies appear to be fully functional.” The release said all driver’s license offices and tag agencies would resume normal operations today (Aug. 1).

A power outage on Sunday led to a computer glitch that affected the driver’s license system for the entire state of Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, the power outage Sunday morning caused a computer hardware problem. That problem caused the driver’s license system to go down statewide.

As a result of the glitch, the department and all tag agencies weren’t able to process driver’;s licenses or identification requests. The department said Tuesday it was still working with the vendor who supplied the hardware to fix the problem.

“It is currently unknown how long this process will take,” the department said in a news release Tuesday morning. “Again, all driver license stations and all tag agencies are affected by this issue.”

Lt. Kera Philippi, public information officer for the Public Affairs Division, said Sunday’s thunderstorms somehow caused the hardware issue, which broke down communication between the system in Oklahoma City and the vendor with which it must communicate to issue driver’s licenses and state identification cards.

“They can’t receive the information from the Oklahoma end to process them,” she said.

The damage meant no one in Oklahoma was able to obtain or renew a driver’s license or vehicle tag, nor were they able to obtain a state photo identification card. Those abilities were restored Wednesday morning.