× Dump Truck Rolls Over, Blocks Highway 253 At Highway 10 Near Midland

MIDLAND (KFSM) — A dump truck accident is blocking the roadway on Arkansas 253 near Midland.

According to Arkansas State Police, the dump truck was hauling gravel when it overturned shortly after noon. It is blocking the roadway in the 1700 block of Arkansas Highway 253 at the intersection of Highway 10 near Midland, west of Greenwood.

No injuries were reported.

Stay with 5NEWS for this developing story.