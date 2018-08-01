× Elkhorn Tavern At Pea Ridge Park Closing For Rest Of The Year

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — Elkhorn Tavern at Pea Ridge National Military Park will close today (Aug. 1) so much-needed repairs can be done.

The closure was announced by the National Park Service on Wednesday. The tavern, which is a reconstruction of the one that was in the area during the time of the Civil War battle there, will undergo several repairs and renovations and is expected to reopen on Jan. 1, 2019.

Work on the tavern will include rebuilding upper and lower porches, adding new wooden siding, improving accessibility on the entrance and interior doors, adding accessibility for walkways, improving interior walls and adding a new roof.

The park commemorates the March 7-8, 1862, battle that helped Union forces maintain control of Missouri. The 4,300-acre park is located off U.S. 62 in Pea Ridge.