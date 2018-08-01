× Man Sought By Benton County Sheriff’s Office In Dollar General Theft

PRAIRIE CREEK (KFSM) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said it was looking for a man suspected in a theft from a local store.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, investigators were looking for a man who was wanted for questioning in a theft from the Dollar General store in Prairie Creek.

The man was captured on surveillance video. He appears to be a white male with dark hair, stocky, last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans with glasses perched on his head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy John Newell at john.newell@bentoncountyar.gov.