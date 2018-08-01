× Otey Continues Recruiting Momentum For Hogs

August 1 marks the beginning of the ‘dead period’ in recruiting for college football programs but that didn’t slow down Arkansas after one of their biggest stretches in recent history.

Four star defensive back Adonis Otey announced his commitment to Chad Morris and the Razorbacks on Wednesday. Otey, a senior from Murfreesboro, TN had offers to 20 total schools including Alabama, Florida State and Auburn before he chose the Razorbacks. 247Sports had projected Otey would end up at Louisville before he made the commitment on Wednesday.

College coaches are not permitted to contact prospects or have on-campus visits during the dead period but recruits can contact coaches.

Arkansas picked up a commitment from four star wide receiver Treylon Burks from Warren on Monday and have jumped up into the top-25 nationally according to some recruiting sites.

