High-Speed Chase Through Fayetteville Ends In Foot Chase In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- A high-speed vehicle chase that started in Fayetteville ended in Springdale when the suspect fled the vehicle.

According to Kelly Cantrell with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Washington County deputies were responding to a be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert for a stolen vehicle out of Springdale. Deputies spotted the vehicle, a Nissan SUV, at 15th Street and South School Avenue in Fayetteville and attempted to stop it. Instead, the vehicle fled.

The Nissan SUV moved north at high speed and ended up at Old Missouri Road (Arkansas 265) and Electric Avenue in Springdale in front of the White Oak Station.

Washington County deputies said the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled. He has not been caught, they said.

The Nissan SUV was seen abandoned in the road with deputies searching it, before a tow truck arrived to tow it off.

