Police: Fayetteville Man Lied About Emergency, Harassed Dispatchers

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police say a Fayetteville man prompted an emergency response with a fake suicide threat and harassed dispatchers by calling 911 nearly 30 times Monday (July 30) evening.

Bruce Combs, 63, was arrested Tuesday (July 31) in connection with making a false complaint and harassing communicatoins — both misdemeanors.

Fayetteville police were called around 9:37 p.m. for a suicide threat at Combs’ home on Reap Drive, where they found Combs’ front door wide open and the TV and radio at full volume, according to an arrest report.

Combs told police he didn’t need an ambulance or any emergency aid, but wanted a police escort for his daughter and granddaughter.

The officer speaking with Combs said he appeared to be drunk, adding that Combs flipped him off “like my emegency response to his home was nothing but a joke,” according to the report.

Combs also said he had “a **** between my knees” when asked if there were any weapons in his home.

Police later listened to several calls Combs made to Washington County dispatchers, noting that Combs called one dispatcher “honey” and said “he liked the way (a dispatcher) said ‘mmhmm,'” according to the report.

Police said Combs made 26 calls to 911 between 3:55 p.m. and 9:17 p.m. on Monday.

Combs is free on a $820 bond.