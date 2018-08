SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale Police are looking for suspects in several thefts that have taken place at retail stores within the city.

Police said in a Facebook post that they are seeking three men and a woman in separate incidents of thefts that had occurred at local retailers.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Springdale Police at (479) 750-8139 or the anonymous tip line at (479) 750-4484.