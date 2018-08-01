× Walmart Halts The Employee Delivery Test In Arkansas, New Jersey

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Walmart is constantly testing new processes and services internally and with customers. In recent months the retail giant quietly abandoned its Scan & Go tests as well the final-mile delivery by store employees being tested in Northwest Arkansas and New Jersey.

Walmart said it has instead started a new pilot with a store in Woodstock, Ga. Walmart was mum on its abandonment of the employee-delivery when asked by the media during shareholders events in June.

Walmart execs said then they would make an announcement in the future about that test which was still being evaluated.

