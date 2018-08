2018 Back-To-School Dates

Fayetteville (KFSM) — Summer is winding down. See when your child will be heading back to class below.

Searching for your students supply list? Look for back-to-school supply lists on school websites and social media sites. You can also check school supply stores in your area like Walmart, Target or Staples.

Benton County

Carroll County

Berryville School District – August 13

Eureka Springs School District – August 13

Green Forest School District – August 13

Crawford County

Franklin County

Charleston School District – August 15, Supply List: Elementary, Middle School

County Line School District – August 15, Supply List: Elementary

Ozark School District – August 13, Supply List: Ozark Public Schools

Johnson County

Clarksville School District – August 15

Lamar School District – August 15

Westside School District – August 13

Logan County

Booneville School District – August 15

Magazine School District – July 30

Paris School District – August 13, Supply List: Paris School District

Scranton School District – August 15

St. Joseph Catholic School in Paris – August 13, School Supply List: Paris School District

Subiaco Academy – August 13

Madison County

Huntsville School District – August 14

Polk County

Mena School District – August 15

Ouachita River School District – August 15

Cossatot River School District – August 15

Pope County

Atkins School District – August 20

Dover School District – August 13

Hector School District – August 13

Pottsville School District – August 13

Russellville School District – August 13

Scott County

Waldron School District – August 13

Sebastian County

Fort Smith School District – August 15

Greenwood School District – August 13, Supply List: East Hills Middle School,

Hackett School District – August 13

Lavaca School District – August 13

Mansfield School District – August 13

St. Boniface Catholic School – August 15

Trinity Catholic Jr. High School – August 15

Washington County

Elkins School District – August 13

Farmington School District – August 14

Fayetteville School District – August 13

Greenland School District – August 13

Lincoln School District – August 15

Prairie Grove School District – August 15

Springdale School District – August 13

St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Fayetteville – August 13

West Fork School District – August 13

Sequoyah County

Brushy School District – August 9

Central School District – August 9

Gans School District – August 9

Gore School District – August 23

Liberty School District – August 9

Muldrow School District – August 9

Roland School District – August 9

Sallisaw School District – August 9

Vian School District – August 9

Le Flore County