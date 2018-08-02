Adventure Arkansas: Team Building At People Inc

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We had fun on Adventure Arkansas this week. We took the Adventure Subaru on the road to the People Inc in Sallisaw, Oklahoma. We joined up with the Van Buren High School tennis team to take on a high ropes course and team bonding exercises.

“It was pretty challenging, but I think it bonded us a little bit, and we also did a trust fall which makes you trust your team a little bit more than you normally would,” said Alyssa Kroth. “Was that scary,” asked Matt Standridge. “A little bit, but I trusted them,” said Alyssa Seewald.

“I’m most excited about the leap of faith, you climb up onto that pole and you jump onto that trapeze,” said TJ Saniseng.

If a high schooler can do the leap of faith, then so can a 5NEWS Meteorologist! Even though you have a safety harness, it still can be scary. I overcame my fear of heights and made it to the top. But now you must jump to the trapeze. But once you make it out there, you must jump towards the trapeze.

You can do this too! You can sign your group up with the People Inc and you can do the obstacles and the high ropes. They also have many other services.

“People Inc is people helping people and we do just that,” said Lindsie Dyer, People Inc. “We have several different programs here but what we’re here focusing on today is our ropes course, which falls underneath our youth services program and our youth service program allows us to offer free counseling services and prevention services to schools and to children under the age of 18, as well as our ropes course,” said Dyer.

The Van Buren High School tennis team had a great time with their teammates overcoming these obstacles.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see these kids get out here and accomplish something that they thought they couldn’t do,” said Chris Witherspoon, People Inc.

With Adventure Arkansas and climbing up the poles Where You Live, I’m 5NEWS Meteorologist Matt Standridge.

People Inc

