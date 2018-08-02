× Authorities Investigating After Headless Body Found In West Siloam Springs

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. (KFSM) — West Siloam police are investigating after a body was found Thursday (Aug. 2) on U.S. 412, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Law enforcement officers received reports from several people about hitting a deer between the West Siloam Springs and Natural Falls exits, our Oklahoma City affiliate KFOR reports.

When officers arrived in the area, they quickly realized the drivers had not hit a deer. Instead, several drivers had ran over a body near the road.

The body was found mangled and without a head, KFOR reports.

The victim has not been identified, and the cause of death has not been released.