× Johnson Firefighter Heads West To Battle Wildfire

JOHNSON (KFSM) — A hometown hero is headed west to battle a wildfire.

According to a Facebook post by the Johnson Fire Department, Mitch Stevens, a volunteer firefighter with the department, recently left for Rangely, Colorado, to aid in battling the Red Canyon Fire.

According to our affiliate CBS 4 Denver, the Red Canyon fire has burned more than 3,000 acres on Colorado’s Western Slope and is burning in a remote, rugged area.

Stevens will provide support using his firefighter and paramedic skills, the post said.

“Go forth and do good things, Mitch!” the post added. “Stay safe and stay healthy, brother!”