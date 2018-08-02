× Road Closures Announced For Fort Smith, Bentonville This Week, Early Next Week

(KFSM) — Two cities announced street closures that start as soon as Friday.

In Fort Smith, Jenny Lind Road from Fresno Street to Houston/Independence streets will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday (Aug. 3) to 6 a.m. Monday (Aug. 6), weather permitting. The road will be closed completely to thru traffic so a large storm drainage culvert can be installed. Detours will be marked.

In Bentonville, South Main Street will have a series of closures for road construction. The street will be closed Monday between East/West Central Avenue and SW Henry Street. It will close between SW Henry and SW 4th streets on Tuesday (Aug. 7), and on Wednesday (Aug. 8) it will be closed between East/West Central Avenue and SW 4th Street.

All three closures will begin at 5 a.m. and reopen by 9 p.m. daily. Detour signs will be in place, and weather or unforeseen circumstances could delay the closures.