Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Drinking soda could increase your risk for developing Alzheimer's disease.

Scientists studied more than 2,000 elderly people in New York City over seven years.

They tracked what participants ate and drank containing added sugar, including soft drinks.

Of the more than 2,000 participants, about 430 developed the disease by the end of the study.

Previous studies have indicated type 2 diabetes, which can be linked to excess sugar in the diet, is a risk factor for dementia.