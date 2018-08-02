× Three Mayoral Candidates Participating In Final Town Hall Debate Before Election

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The three candidates vying for Fort Smith mayor engaged in a town hall-style debate today (Aug. 2) at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith.

The debate started at noon at the Reynolds Room at UAFS. The meeting gave the candidates a chance to talk to voters about what they plan to bring to Fort Smith if elected.

Voters were able to write their own questions that a moderator asked the candidates.

About 100 voters filled the room to listen to the three candidates: Luis Andrade, Wayne Haver and George McGill.

The three will face off in the Aug. 14 election.