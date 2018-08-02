Three People Arrested In Connection With Illegal Slaughterhouse In Florida

Loxahatchee, FL (WPTV) — Three people have been arrested at what investigators are calling an illegal slaughterhouse.

The arrests were made at a Loxahatchee Groves farm in the 15700 block of 43rd Road North, the sheriff’s office said.

Animal Recovery Mission took part in the investigation, PBSO said.

According to ARM, chickens, goats, sheep, and pigs were being slaughtered without a license. ARM says the meat was sold to businesses and residences from Palm Beach County to Miami.

“This is a very, extremely violent, illegal slaughterhouse,” ARM Chief Executive Director Richard ‘Kudo’ Couto said.

According to Couto, the animals were used for human consumption and ritualistic sacrifice. “Selling animals for Santeria, Palo Mayombe, black magic and voodoo. The torture on this property is second to none. It is ghastly.”

He said the brutality has been going on for decades.

The sheriff’s office identified the three people they arrested as 57-year-old Ricardo Cabrera of Loxahatchee, 29-year-old Chico Allen Cabrera of Lake Worth and 65-year-old Roberto Llorente. His hometown was not released.

They face several charges including felony cruelty to animals and inhumane methods to kill animals. The sheriff’s office said they could also face additional charges.