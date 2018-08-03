Arkansas Police Chief Shot Before Returning Fire, Killing Suspect

TRUMANN, Ark. — The chief of police in Trumann, Arkansas was injured in a shootout that killed a man on Friday (Aug. 3), according to Arkansas State Police.

At around 10 a.m. Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson was contacted by Trumann resident Johnny Kelley, 49, who asked Henson to come inside his house.

Once inside, Kelley shot at Henson, according to state police.

Henson shot back, killing Kelley.

Kelley’s body is being submitted to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock to confirm that cause of death.

A investigation into the shooting will be submitted to a prosecuting attorney to determine if the use of deadly force by Chief Kelley was consistent with state law.