Effort To Tighten Arkansas Term Limits OK’d For Ballot

LITTLE ROCK (AP) — An effort to impose the strictest term limits in the country on Arkansas’ legislators has been approved for the November ballot.

The Secretary of State’s Office told supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment to impose the new limits that they’d submitted more than the nearly 85,000 signatures from registered voters required to qualify for the November ballot.

Officials said the group had turned in 93,998 valid signatures.

The measure would limit Arkansas lawmakers to two four-year terms in the Senate and three two-year terms in the House, with a total cap of 10 years in office.

A 2014 voter-approved measure loosened Arkansas’ term limits and allowed lawmakers a total of 16 years in the House, Senate or a combination of both.

Arkansas is among 15 states that term limit legislators.