Fort Smith Firefighters Battle Late-Night Blaze In Historic Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A three-story home in an historic district of Fort Smith was damaged by a late-night fire on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the home at 318 N. 20th Street about 11:45 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 20), according to Battalion Chief Tery Graves.

The fire took about an hour and 15 minutes to put out completely, Graves said. The bulk of the damage was to the top floor, which was destroyed.

Graves said the fire marshal was called to investigate the home to find the cause of the fire. He said no utilities were on in the home, which had been vacant for a while.

No injuries were reported, Graves said.

The home sits along a street of historic structures a few blocks from St. Boniface School and Fort Smith Northside High School.