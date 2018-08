WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Oklahoma — The man ran over by multiple vehicles in West Siloam Springs on Thursday (Aug. 3) has been identified as Kelvin Boyle, 26, from Missouri, according to West Siloam Springs police.

Boyle was hit at 5:00 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 3) by drivers heading Eastbound on Highway 412 close to the border between Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Authorities are still unclear on why Boyle’s body ended up on the highway.

Check back for more information as it is released.