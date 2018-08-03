Police: Pea Ridge Man Linked To Nine Car Break-Ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — Police have arrested a Pea Ridge man linked to nine car break-ins earlier this week, but investigators are asking for help finding a second suspect.

Anthony Hall, 18, was arrested Friday (Aug. 3) in connection with felony breaking and entering and misdemeanor theft of property.

Pea Ridge police received nine reports of breaking and entering -- eight on Turner Way and one on Harper Drive -- overnight on Thursday (Aug. 2), said Sgt. Mike Lisenbee.

Police learned one of the victims had surveillance video of their driveway. Officers and two other people identified Hall as the person in the video breaking into cars, Lisenbee said.

Hall has denied breaking into any cars during an interview with investigators.

Lisenbee wants residents to view the surveillance video and asks that anyone with more information about the break-ins call police at 479-451-0321.

Lisenbee also reminded residents to lock their car doors each night.

"We would like to encourage everyone in our great community to adhere to the 9 p.m. routine," Lisenbee said.

"Please ensure your vehicles are locked, valuables are removed or concealed and please report any suspicious activity to us. Following the #9PMROUTINE will prevent you from becoming a victim of a crime like these that happened last night."

Hall was being held Friday (Aug. 3) with no bond set. He has a hearing set for Sept. 10 in Benton County Circuit Court.