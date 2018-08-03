× Three-Star DT Commits To Hogs

The momentum continues to roll for Arkansas on the recruiting trail as a sixth defensive lineman has committed to sign with the Razorbacks in the 2019 class.

Defensive tackle Enoch Jackson, from Mansfield, TX, pledged to the Razorbacks on Twitter Friday afternoon, just hours before Arkansas opened up fall practice.

According to 247Sports, Jackson is a three-star recruit and is listed as the No. 45 defensive tackle prospect in the country and the No. 80 overall player from the state of Texas.

Jackson chose Arkansas over offers from Clemson, Texas Tech, Florida, Oklahoma State and others.

